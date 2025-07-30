Transcorp Group records 21% in profit to N85.7bn in H1’25

By Excellent Samuel

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) has recorded a 21 per cent increase in Profit Before tax, PBT, to N85.7 billion in the first half of 2025, H1’25 from N70.9 billion in the same period of 2024, H1’24.

The increase in profitability was driven by a 59% growth in revenue to N279.7 billion in H1’25 from N175.4 billion in H1’24.

Consequently, Transcorp declared an interim dividend of N4.064 billion, amounting to 40 kobo per share, subject to applicable withholding tax.

Transcorp Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu attributed the performance to strategic execution and strong fundamentals: “We are focused on impact-driven investments that strengthen Nigeria’s economy and deliver long-term value.”

A key highlight for the period was the launch of the 5,000-capacity Transcorp Centre in Abuja, now recognized as a premier destination for global conferences, including the recently concluded AFREXIM Annual Meetings 2025.

Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO, noted the resilience behind the results, saying: “We continue to adapt and grow despite macroeconomic challenges, maintaining excellence across power, hospitality, and energy.”

With subsidiaries Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power supplying over 20% of Nigeria’s installed power capacity, and hospitality brands like Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the digital platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels, Transcorp Group remains a key driver of economic transformation in Nigeria.