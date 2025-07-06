Tragedy in Ondo: 22-year-old kills elder brother over domestic dispute

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 22-year-old man, Gabriel Pius, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly stabbing his elder brother, Abu Simon, to death following a domestic altercation.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, said the tragic event occurred in the Idanre area of the state and was reported to the police by a family acquaintance. Officers from the Idanre Division swiftly apprehended the suspect.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from this domestic altercation. Our detectives have moved swiftly to ensure justice will be served,” Lawal stated.

According to the commissioner, “On 27th June 2025, at about 2000hrs, one Gabriel Michael reported the fatal stabbing of Abu Simon by his younger brother, Gabriel Pius, following a domestic disagreement.”

The suspect has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the probe.

Meanwhile, the police command also reported a string of security breakthroughs in the past two weeks, including the arrest of a notorious four-man armed robbery gang, suspected cultists, and fraudsters.

Lawal disclosed that the gang, responsible for several violent robberies and car thefts across Akure, Owo, Ondo, and surrounding areas, was apprehended by the Command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) following a robbery in Akure on June 27.

Two gang members were initially tracked and arrested outside Ondo State, leading to the eventual capture of two more suspects, including a well-known receiver of stolen items.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the syndicate is involved in a wider car-snatching and trafficking network,” Lawal said.

Recovered items include a stolen vehicle and several mobile phones, while efforts are ongoing to recover more stolen property and apprehend other members of the network, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large.