Another Ondo varsity female student killed by boyfriend

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Barely three weeks after two undergraduates of the Ondo state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, were murdered, another student of the institution has reportedly been gruesomely murdered by her boyfriend.

The latest killing of Joy Adeyemi of the Department of Human Kinetics of the institution, sparked off students’ protest in Akungba, the university community.

Recall that two undergraduates of the institution, Andrel Okah of the Department of History and International Studies and John Abba of the Department of Economics were abducted and killed.

The suspected killers were later arrested by police detectives but the prime suspect, who was the landlord of John Abba, later died mysteriously in the police custody.

On the latest incident, a source told Vanguard that the victim was murdered on Tuesday by her boyfriend, who fled the community.

According to the source, “The alleged killer is said to be an indigene of the town.

“The deceased was killed by her boyfriend on Tuesday and locked her inside his room. It was neighbours that that raised the alarm to call attention of the students when they perceived bad odour from the room.

“We are yet to know the reason the guy killed that lady. The lady operates POS in that area, but since Tuesday, she had disappeared and nobody knew her whereabouts untill yesterday, when the neighbors were perceiving a bad smell,l from her room.

“They boy, after killing her, went away with the money she used for her POS business.

“It is high time the state government did something about the killings of our students by the indigenes of this town. If nothing is done, this may lead to a serious crisis in this community.

“You remember that some weeks ago, two of our students were also kidnapped and killed. So something has to be done.”

Meanwhile, the students, during the protest, chanted various solidarity songs, carried placards with inscriptions such as, ‘At Akungba Akoko, say no to students’ killing’, ‘Stop killing us, AAUA students,’ ‘The state government should intervene in the killing of AAUA students,’ among others.

Reacting to the latest killing in the university community, the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee, condemned the dastardly act and called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrator to book.

Students give ultimatum

In a statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the committee, Comrade Adekanye Adeboye and Oladele Emmanuel respectively, they described the killings in the university as appalling.

The statement reads “The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council, Ondo Axis is appalled and deeply saddened by the recent wave of killings targeting students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

“While the student community is still grappling with the tragic loss of two students who were brutally killed in the university, another female student fell victim to this senseless violence just yesterday.

“As a body saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the general affairs and welfarism of all Nigerian students, we strongly condemn these heinous acts and demand immediate action from the Ondo State Government and all security operatives responsible for safeguarding lives and property within the state.

“The incessant killings are a clear indication of a security lapse that must be addressed urgently.

“In light of these tragic events, NANS issues a 24-hour ultimatum to the Ondo State Government and all relevant security agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes, implement robust security measures to prevent further attacks on students and ensure the safety and security of all students within the university and its environs.”

They demanded accountability and serious actions to protect the lives of its members, saying failure to comply with 24-hour “would leave us with no other option than to mobilise all students structure across the country down to Ondo State and stage a massive peaceful protest until our demands are met.”

Police…

Contacted the state police command spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the killing.

Ayanlade said the boyfriend of the deceased had fled the community and would soon be apprehended by police detectives on his trail.

He said that three suspects have been arrested and under interrogation in respect of the killing in the university.