Traditional worshippers, MURIC disagree over Awujale’s burial

MURIC Director, Ishaq-Akintola

By James Ogunnaike

Traditional religion adherents in Ogun State and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have disagreed over the burial of the late Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, the late Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, who passed away on Sunday, was 91 years old.

While the traditional worshippers described the exclusion of traditional (Isese) rites from the monarch’s final journey as disrespect to Yoruba cultural heritage, the Muslim body said the criticism that greeted the burial of the revered monarch according to Islamic rites was unwarranted.

The late Awujale, who reigned for over six decades, was laid to rest on Monday in a ceremony led by Muslim clerics, drawing the ire of traditionalists across the state.

The traditional worshippers, under the aegis of Isese Worshippers of Ogun State, condemned how Islamic rites were exclusively observed at the burial, sidelining the traditional ceremonies historically linked with royal departures.

Speaking on the incident, the Oba Isese of Ogun State, Oba Dr. Ifarotimi Adifagbola Balogun, attributed the development to the “tolerance and peaceful disposition” of traditionalists, who, in their bid to promote interfaith unity, have allowed their children to marry across religions.

He noted that this tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, adding that the burial method adopted was an affront to Yoruba tradition.

“We condoned the situation out of love for the society, not because we are powerless. However, it is time for our children to learn to take pride in and participate in the religious practices of their parents. This is how our traditions can regain their place of honour”, the traditionalist leader said.

On his part, High Chief Barrister Ifasola Opeolu, the Oluwo of Iperu, described the development as “an aberration and a slap on the traditional institution.”

He condemned the Ogun State Chiefs Law, which mandated that Obas should not be buried according to the customs of the traditional religion under which they ascended the throne.

“This is not just about Awujale; this is about protecting the sacred rites that validate the authority of Yoruba monarchs,” he said.

In response to the incident, the Isese community has set up a committee to engage with the Ogun State government.

The committee will seek to review the existing laws regarding the burial of Obas, to prevent what they described as the “erosion of cultural identity” and a repeat of what transpired in Ijebu-Ode.

On its part, the State chapter of MURIC, in a statement issued on Friday and jointly signed by the State Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Jimoh Alao, and Secretary, Alhaji Olaleye Rasheed Damilare, MURIC said the objections raised by some traditionalists and religious groups were not only baseless, but could incite unnecessary religious tension in the state.

“The Islamic burial of the late Awujale was in full compliance with both legal and constitutional provisions. It is morally, socially, and lawfully justified. This matter has been settled in law and practice,” the group stated.

MURIC pointed to the Ogun State Traditional Rulers (Installation and Burial Rites) Law, 2020, sponsored by Hon. Akeem Balogun, as the legal backing for the Islamic burial. The law allows traditional rulers to be buried according to their personal religious beliefs, a right also protected under Sections 34 and 38 of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Print journalism courses.

The group noted that the late Awujale had publicly professed his Islamic faith and had made clear his wish to be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

“It is disingenuous to turn this into a controversy. Why now, when Islamic burials for Obas in Ijebuland have taken place peacefully for years?” MURIC questioned.

The statement cited several precedents, including: Oba Kamoru Sansi (Obelu of Esure) – buried with Islamic rites in 2019, Oba Shafi Sule (Olu of Odosenlu-Alaro) – buried by the Ijebu Imams’ forum, Oba Adetona – buried on July 14, 2025, at his private residence according to Islamic rites and his personal wish.

MURIC accused critics of religious bias, noting that Christian monarchs across Yorubaland have been buried with Christian rites without protest.

Among those cited as examples were: Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Ooni of Ife – buried with a full Anglican service, Oba Michael Olobayo, Obaro of Kabba – given a Catholic burial Mass, Oba Festus Makinde, Onigbeti of Igbeti – buried by Christian clergy, Oba Peter Oyekan, former Oba of Lagos – Christian funeral held alongside traditional rites.

“Are Muslim monarchs lesser in dignity and rights than their Christian counterparts?” MURIC queried. “This hypocrisy must end. Ogun State must not return to the dark days of religious oppression.”

“The Awujale lived and died a proud Muslim. It is only proper and just that he was buried in accordance with Islamic tenets,” the group concluded.

Vanguard News