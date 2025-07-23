Top scorers ahead of Nigeria vs Morocco WAFCON final

As the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) nears its climax, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Senegal’s Nguenar Ndiaye sit atop the tournament’s goal scorers chart, each with four goals to their names.

Chebbak will have the opportunity to extend her tally when Morocco faces Nigeria in the much-anticipated final this weekend.

Ndiaye, on the other hand, will miss out on the chance to add to her goals after Senegal’s elimination earlier in the tournament.

Nigeria booked their place in the final following a 2-0 victory over defending champions South Africa in Tuesday’s semi-final. Morocco advanced after edging past Ghana in the other semi-final encounter later that evening.

Chasing the top scorer title are Morocco’s Ibtissam Jraïdi, Nigeria’s Chinwendu Ihezuo, and Zambia’s attacking duo Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, each with three goals.

Other notable scorers with two goals include Mama Diop (Senegal), Alice Kusi (Ghana), Aissata Traoré (Mali), and Morocco’s Yasmine Mrabet.

The race for the golden boot will add an extra layer of excitement to Sunday’s final showdown between hosts Morocco and record champions Nigeria.

Top Scorers at WAFCON 2024 (Ahead of Final)

4 Goals

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal)

3 Goals

Ibtissam Jraïdi (Morocco)

Chinwendu Ihezuo (Nigeria)

Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)

2 Goals

Mama Diop (Senegal)

Alice Kusi (Ghana)

Aissata Traoré (Mali)

Yasmine Mrabet (Morocco)

Vanguard News