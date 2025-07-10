Top 5 African countries with best healthcare systems

By Igwe Patrick

Africa is steadily levelling up when it comes to healthcare and some countries are leading the way. These countries boast of high-tech hospitals and affordable systems for the average person.

Here are five African nations that are getting healthcare right and putting serious money behind it too.

1. South Africa

South Africa stands tall as the healthcare giant of the continent. It has some of the best private hospitals in the world, with doctors and facilities that rival Europe and the US. The public healthcare system is still a work in progress, but it serves millions and is backed by bold reforms like the National Health Insurance (NHI) plan aimed at giving everyone better access. In 2024, the government invested about R272 billion (around 14.7 billion dollars) into healthcare, one of the highest on the continent.

2. Kenya

Kenya is fast becoming an East African healthcare success story. With its focus on Universal Health Coverage, a stronger National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), and tech-driven solutions, more Kenyans, especially in rural areas, are seeing doctors, getting medicine, and having safer births than ever before. The government pumped about KES 122 billion (roughly $930 million) into healthcare in 2024, showing its determination to make healthcare a right, not a luxury.

3. Tunisia

Tunisia quietly continues to offer one of the most reliable healthcare systems in North Africa. From solid public hospitals to affordable private care, it’s no surprise the country has one of the highest life expectancies on the continent. The government heavily subsidises care for low-income citizens and keeps a strong focus on prevention and early intervention. For 2024, Tunisia’s health budget stood at TND 6.5 billion (around $2.1 billion), a strong show of support for keeping its citizens healthy.

4. Ghana

Ghana is a West African trailblazer when it comes to accessible healthcare. Its National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was one of the first of its kind in Africa, helping people avoid high medical bills while improving access to basic care. The country is also focused on improving maternal care, reducing infant mortality, and investing in rural clinics. In 2024, Ghana dedicated around GHS 12.6 billion (roughly $980 million) to the health sector, a clear sign of its commitment to caring for every Ghanaian.

5. Algeria

In Algeria, healthcare is a right and it is evident. The country offers free medical care to all citizens, from surgeries to medications. With universal coverage backed by heavy government investment, Algeria is one of the few African nations where healthcare is both accessible and widely trusted. In 2024, Algeria allocated around DZD 1,250 billion (about $9.3 billion) to its healthcare system, proving that health is a top national priority.