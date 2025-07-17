By Patrick Igwe

In 2025, some of the most valuable companies in the world are names you hear almost every day, like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

But why are they worth trillions of dollars? And what exactly makes them so valuable? This article is tailored to help the average person understand what makes these companies what they are.

You might not think about these companies every day, but chances are, you use something they make. From your phone and search engine to your online orders and work tools, they’re not just big companies. They’re shaping how we live, work and connect. So, let’s dive in.

Read Also: Top 10 fastest smartphones of 2025

These are the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, based on how much they’re worth on the stock market (market cap).

1. Microsoft – 3.5 trillion USD (USA)

Microsoft is behind Windows, Office, Teams and Xbox, but they make most of their money from cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Big companies and governments rely on Microsoft to run their businesses. They are also a leader in AI, thanks to their partnership with OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. This has given them a solidified stance in the tech industry.

2. Nvidia – 3.46 trillion USD (USA)

Nvidia makes super-powerful computer chips used for gaming, data centre and especially artificial intelligence. Every major AI tool from smart assistants to robots needs Nvidia’s chips. That’s why their value has surged in the last year due to the exponential growth of AI globally.

3. Apple – 3.05 trillion USD (USA)

Apple makes the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and offers services like iCloud, Apple Music and more. Apple has built an ecosystem that keeps customers coming back. New features, especially in AI and augmented reality, keep people excited and rarely wanting to leave the ecosystem.

4. Amazon – 2.27 trillion USD (USA)

Known for online shopping, Amazon also runs AWS, one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world. Besides selling everything from books to electronics, Amazon powers websites and apps for thousands of businesses behind the scenes.

5. Alphabet (Google) – 2.11 trillion USD (USA)

Alphabet owns Google, YouTube, Android and a growing cloud business. Google is still the world’s most-used search engine and they’re investing big in AI. YouTube and Google Ads are massive money-makers too, taking them up the ranks in the stock market.

6. Saudi Aramco – 1.6 trillion USD (Saudi Arabia)

Aramco is the world’s biggest oil company, producing and exporting oil on a global scale. Despite the push for clean energy, oil is still in high demand and Aramco earns huge profits from it.

7. Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) – 1.59 trillion USD (USA)

Meta owns some of the world’s most popular social media platforms and some of the most valuable companies. It is investing heavily in virtual reality and AI. Ads on Facebook and Instagram bring in billions. They are also working on building the metaverse, a future version of the internet.

8. Broadcom – 1.16 trillion USD (USA)

Broadcom makes chips that power phones, Wi-Fi routers and even servers. They also own business software like VMware.

They quietly make the hardware and software that help the internet work. Many tech companies rely on them.

9. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor) – 1.07 trillion USD (Taiwan)

TSMC builds computer chips for companies like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD. Nearly every smartphone and computer uses chips made by TSMC. They’re essential to global tech.

10. Berkshire Hathaway – 1.07 trillion USD (USA)

This is Warren Buffett’s company. It owns businesses in everything from insurance to railroads and it invests in major brands like Apple and Coca-Cola.

They’ve been smart with money for decades and continue to grow through smart investing and owning strong businesses.