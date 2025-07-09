Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Ochereome Ikenna

As the demand for air travel increases globally, airports are handling record-breaking passenger volumes. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world, each handling millions of passengers every year and also outlined some specific facts about each airport.

Read Also: US ends shoe removal at airport screening

1. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – 108.1 million passengers

According to multiple credible data sources such as CNBC, among others, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world. With 108.1 million passengers, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport has held the #1 spot for nearly 26 of the last 27 years.

2. Dubai International Airport (DXB)– 92.3 million

Dubai International Airport is a central figure in Dubai’s tourism-based economy, also known for its extraordinary airport experience, winning numerous Skytrax and ACI awards. It is known for its enormous size, with Terminal 3 being the world’s largest airport terminal by area.

3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – 87.8 million

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is one of the fastest-growing airports in recent years. With over 250 domestic and international routes, it is a preferred stopover for millions of passengers. DFW Airport is over 17,000 acres in size, making it one of the largest airports in the U.S. by land area.

4. Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) – 85.9 million

Tokyo Haneda International Airport records at least 85.9 million passengers annually, making it one of the busiest airports in the world and the busiest in Japan. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics helped boost exposure to the airport. It’s very technological and has brilliant customer service, which is very common in Japan.

5. London Heathrow Airport (LHR) – 83.9 million

London Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in the UK and the fifth busiest airport in the world. LHR serves about 180 destinations in more than 90 countries.

London Heathrow Airport in west London. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

6. Denver International Airport (DEN) – 82.4 million

Denver International Airport is the largest airport by land area in the U.S., spanning about 33,531 acres. It has fantastic architecture and a magnificent view of the Rocky Mountains.

7. Istanbul Airport (IST) – 80.1 million

Istanbul Airport spans about 76.5 million square meters. It currently handles around 90 million passengers yearly, and there are talks of an expansion project to accommodate up to 200 million passengers, potentially making it the busiest airport in the world in the future.

8. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) – 80.0 million

One of the most well-known airports in North America, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, has been named the best airport in North America several times by Global Traveller. It was the busiest airport in the world for many years until Atlanta took over the title in the early 2000s.

9. Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (DEL) – 77.8 million

Indira Gandhi International Airport became the ninth busiest airport in the world in 2024 and is estimated to reach 100 million annual passengers within a few years. It currently handles about 77.8 million passengers annually.

10. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) – 76.8 million

China’s busiest airport and ranked #10 globally, Shanghai Pudong International Airport stands out due to its massive volume in both passenger and cargo traffic. It has experienced rapid growth in recent years, rising from the 21st busiest airport in 2023 to the 10th busiest.