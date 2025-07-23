Tonye Princewill leads UNIPORT alumni to support students with scholarships, others

…Alumni unveil bold three-year development plan as part of 50th anniversary

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), the institution’s Alumni Association has pledged comprehensive support for current students through scholarships, job placements, and mentorship initiatives.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees and National President of the Association, Tonye Princewill, made the announcement on Tuesday during a special engagement with members of the Student Union Government (SUG) at the university campus — a day marked as “Alumni Day” in the week-long celebration.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Alumni Association, Anayo Aningo, the interaction highlighted the association’s commitment to investing in the university’s future by empowering its students today.

Princewill, a former Rivers State governorship candidate, described his return to the campus as a homecoming, declaring: “I am not just a product of UNIPORT, I am a child of this university. So for me, this was home.”

He encouraged students to remain focused and ambitious, assuring them that the alumni body is ready to provide meaningful support.

“We are eager to support students even now—through mentorship, scholarships, and job placements. But students must show that they want it. We are watching for serious students. Help us find you, and we will support you,” he stated.

In his remarks, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, who also addressed the gathering, urged the students to take their studies seriously and prepare to become impactful alumni in the future.

“We built our confidence from UNIPORT. This is where it all started,” he noted.

During the visit, Princewill unveiled a bold three-year legacy development plan by the Alumni Association designed to uplift the university and enhance alumni involvement. The projects include:

Premium accommodation for top-performing students

A modern university library and museum

An agricultural hub for greenhouse farming and food processing

A bakery and bottled water plant to support entrepreneurship and job creation

Princewill emphasized that students are not just beneficiaries but also potential collaborators in these projects, aimed at fostering excellence and innovation within the UNIPORT community.

In his response, UNIPORT SUG President, Harmony Lawrence, expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as a “historic show of interest and solidarity” by the alumni.

“This is the first time a sitting National President of the Alumni Association has made a deliberate effort to meet with us. We are grateful and encouraged,” he said.