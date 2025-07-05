TOMORROW IS HERE: Mbah shines as Journalists storm Enugu

…Osoba reacts to editors’ ‘mischief’, steals show

By Onochie Anibeze

The Coal City came alive last week as over 400 journalists converged in Enugu for the Nigeria Guild of Editors convention — and what an unforgettable experience it was. From project tours to electrifying gala nights, Enugu dazzled. And at the heart of it all stood one man: Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

I’ve attended many such conventions over the years, but Enugu was simply different — special. The energy, the excitement, the transformation on display — it all told a compelling story. During the project tour, no fewer than ten buses ferried the editors across various sites where Mbah’s government is rewriting the narrative of governance and development.

What we saw didn’t just impress us — it also thrilled us. One journalist quipped, only half-joking, that if governors could be traded like football players, Mbah would fetch a record-breaking transfer fee. That’s how captivating his performance is in Enugu.

Then came the gala night — an event that could rival a state banquet. Traditional dance groups, evergreen highlife music, and a feast fit for royalty. Editors are used to closing their events with flair, but Enugu turned it up several notches. The night reached a high when Aremo Segun Osoba, former Ogun State Governor and Father of the Day, took to the dance floor, moving with the ease of a man decades younger. Many in the hall joined in. I was there, too, rocking away as they say in local parlance.

It reminded me of the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. The moment Paul McCartney of the Beatles stepped on stage to perform “Hey Jude,” the stadium came alive. No one wanted to leave when the last note rang out. That same electric atmosphere filled the air in Enugu — until they called for the national anthem which signaled the official end. It was as if the organizers wanted to gently remind us that even good things must pause — perhaps also sparing the governor from staying longer than protocol allowed. But truth be told, Mbah himself was clearly enjoying the show, too.

Osoba stole the night. With boyish charm. In a tribute to Mbah he recalled the song Nnamdi Azike sang when Obafemi Awolowo led a team to visit him. His pronunciation of Igbo words was perfect. His Igbo rendition of a historic chant thrilled, replacing the name Zik mentioned at the time with “Mbah” . He went thus:

“Mbah, Mbah, Mbah kanyi ge so. Mo ona ejeje, mo ona anana, Mbah kanyi ge soo, meaning We shall follow Mbah; whether he is going or returning, it’s Mba we shall follow.

The hall erupted. The chorus rose. And when Osoba followed up with ”Na our papa be this oo,” he had everybody nodding and singing.

But Osoba’s magic didn’t start at the gala — it began at the opening ceremony. Paying glowing tribute to Mbah’s impressive record, he shared an anecdote about being reluctant to stay in a government guest house due to their usually poor condition. But the Enugu guest house surprised him:

“It’s the cleanest, the best I’ve seen in Nigeria. Even the bed is perfect — very good bed.”

The hall roared with laughter, mischief dancing in the air. Was the “goodness” of the bed tested with company? The suggestion was silent but loud. Osoba, ever the witty elder statesman, fired back with a grin:

“I know journalists — look at where your minds went! It’s orthopedic foam. I had surgery. I only sleep on orthopedic beds. That’s what I meant”

Another round of laughter erupted, as if his explanation was not necessary. Truly, journalists are full of mischief.

The Keynote Speaker picked up the thread with perfect comedic timing:

“I had planned to leave after the opening ceremony… but now I might stay and ‘test the bed’ too.”

And so, the day sparkled with wit and camaraderie.

But beneath the laughter and jokes lay serious of governance.

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah — his middle name meaning ”life is the priority” — is living up to that name with visible transformation across Enugu State.

Led by the eloquent Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, journalists visited major ongoing projects. One group toured the Enugu metropolis; another headed beyond city limits. The first stop: Government Technical College, Enugu.

What we found was staggering. The college, massive in scope, is home to one of the Smart Schools — part of Mbah’s ambitious plan to build one in each of Enugu’s 260 wards. The combined facility at the technical college can enroll over 6,000 students.

It’s not just about numbers. It’s about quality. Real, practical education.

“We’ve allocated 33% of our budget to education,” Onyia said — a bold figure unmatched by any other Nigerian state. With a smile, he told us that the budget for education was making impacts.

At the Technical College, we saw departments for Fashion Design, Hospitality, Renewable Energy, ICT, Welding & Fabrication, and Automobile Diagnostics. Each was equipped with smart screens and hands-on tools to ensure real skill acquisition.

But what happens if Mbah’s successor doesn’t share his passion?

“That’s why we’re building strong institutions, not just projects,” said Onyia. “Almost all our initiatives have strategic partnerships. Any reasonable successor will want to continue.”

Take the Automobile Department, for instance — it’s in partnership with Innoson Motors. Mechanics trained here will transition directly into the workforce, even at the Innoson factory.

Next, we saw the renovation work going on at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital and then visited the Tractor Assembly Plant, where Enugu has ordered 1,000 tractors, many of which have already arrived. The location stirred personal nostalgia — it sits on the grounds of the now-defunct Daily Star newspaper. As a child, I idolized Agwu Okpanku, a legendary columnist who once wrote a fiery piece titled ”Killing Biafra.” It landed him in jail but etched his name in history. Okpanku condemned the renaming of Bight of Biafra to Night of Benin and the military government then arrested him. On release, be came the people’s hero. I was in primary school then and luckily Okpanku always came around my mum’s shop. He was revered and made me admire journalism. He wrote for the paper when it was The Renaissance before the name was changed to Daily Star.

Now, that same ground is birthing a new legacy.

“The governor is fulfilling his promise to mechanize agriculture,” said Commissioner for Agriculture, Kachi Ubru.

Each Smart School will come with 200 hectares of farmland — meaning Enugu will have 260 farm estates. These will produce, process, and store agricultural goods, powered by a partnership with a Danish firm.

And there’s more.

A Haitech Plant has been established to manufacture tablets, phones, TVs — even the solar-pa els that will be used in Smart Schools and elsewhere. Enugu plans to also market them for revenue generation.

Dr. Obiozor took us through the transport upgrades. We visited the impressive Holy Ghost Terminal, a motor park reminiscent of Lagos’s Oshodi Terminal. Another terminal is up in Gariki. The Enugu State University Teaching Hospital is getting a facelift. Even the iconic Hotel Presidential is under renovation.

How is all this being funded?

“Some of the funds came from Covid-19 palliatives,” a guide explained. “Instead of handing out rice that lasts a week, the governor chose to build infrastructure that lasts a generation.”

A masterstroke. Governor Mbah also spoke of increased Internally Generated Revenue. “We did not increase taxes but we expanded tax collection bases and the result has been tremendous,” Mbah said in a chart with the editors.

Electric buses have already been assembled and will soon hit Enugu’s roads.

The President of the Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, and former President Onyema Ugochukwu both commended Mbah’s transformative governance.

With the PDP described as being in “intensive care” by ex-Governor Gabriel Suswan, whatever party Mbah identifies with in 2027 may find Enugu people standing behind him, grateful for a rare kind of governance that speaks louder than slogans.

Indeed, in Enugu, TOMORROW IS HERE.

And that’s why Aremo Segun Osoba’s chorus still echoes: “Mbah, Mbah, Mbah kanyi ge eso, mo ona ejeje, mo ona abia-abia, Mbah ka anyi ge esoo!”