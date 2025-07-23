Tokyo Olympic champion Jepchirchir relishes Japan return

Peres Jepchirchir

Peres Jepchirchir said on Wednesday she was relishing her imminent return to Japan for the first time since storming to Olympic marathon gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Jepchirchir has been named as one of three Kenya women in the marathon squad for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21.

The other athletes include the current Rotterdam marathon champion Jackline Cherono and Magdalyne Masai, who was fourth in this year’s Tokyo marathon.

Jepchirchir, 31, a two-time half world marathon champion, overcame intense heat to take gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, beating fellow Kenyan and former world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei.

“I am happy with the confidence the Kenyan selectors have had in me despite the disappointment in the Paris Olympics,” she told AFP in Nairobi.

“It’s my first time to compete in the World Championships, and I’m looking forward to it,” she added.

“We know Ethiopia have selected a strong team and they’re the defending champions. But I believe in the Kenya team and I pray God will give us health and strength that day to face them.”

The women’s marathon will be held on September 14, followed by the men’s race a day later.

The Kenyan men’s team is led by Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, whose best time is 2:03:13, which he recorded while making his debut in the 2023 Berlin marathon when he finished second to Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic champion, will not take part in Tokyo.

Kenya’s 58-member team, selected after national trials in Nairobi on Tuesday, is:

Women

400m – Mercy Oketch

800m – Mary Moraa, Lilian Odira, Vivian Kiprotich, Sarah Moraa

1500m – Faith Kipyegon, Nelly Chepchirchir, Susan Ejore, Dorcas Ewoi

5000m – Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Margaret Ekidor

10000m – Beatrice Chebet, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Janeth Chepngetich

3000m S/Chase – Faith Cherotich, Doris Lemngole, Pamela Kosgei

Marathon – Peres Jepchirchir, Jackline Cherono, Magdalyne Masai, Vivian Cheruiyot (Reserve)

4×400 Mixed Relay – Mercy Chebet, Lanoline Aoko, Esther Mbagari

Men

100m – Ferdinand Omanyala

400m – George Mutinda,Brian Tinega, Kevin Kipkorir

800m – Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Nicholas Kiplangat Kebenei, Kelvin Loti

1500m – Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, Reynold Cheruiyot, Timothy Cheruiyot

5000m – Nicholas Kipkorir

10000m – Edwin Kurgat, Ismael Kipkirui, Benson Kiplangat

3000m S/C – Edmund Serem, Simon Kiprop Koech, Abraham Kibiwott

400m Hurdles – Wiseman Were

Marathon – Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Erick Kiplangat Sang, Kennedy Kimutai, Hillary Kipkoech (reserve)

Javelin – Julius Yego