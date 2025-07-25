Tobacco industry ‘seducing’ youths with virtual manipulations – Control Alliance raises alarm

Stock image

The African Tobacco Control Alliance, ATCA, has expressed concerns over recent revelations regarding tobacco industry activities in virtual environments, targeting youths.

ATCA noted the use of smoking avatars and branded content in the metaverse as a dangerous evolution in tobacco marketing that directly targets young users in the largely unregulated digital spaces.

According to Mrs. Kouami Kossiwa, Interim Executive Secretary of ATCA, “Africa is experiencing a remarkable surge in digital innovation. The continent is embracing mobile connectivity, virtual platforms, and immersive technologies at unprecedented speed.

“The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030) envisions a continent where digital tools empower inclusive growth, education, and entrepreneurship. So clearly, young people constitute an important base of the digital space.

“As African youth become increasingly active in virtual spaces including gaming, social media, and immersive platforms, the tobacco industry is adapting its playbook to lure them into addiction.

“The recent report reveals how smoking avatars and branded content are infiltrating the metaverse, glamorizing tobacco use in environments where regulation is weak, and youth engagement is high.

“This trend is especially dangerous in Africa, where 70% of the population is under 30, internet penetration has doubled since 2015, with mobile-first access dominating, and digital literacy is rising, but critical awareness of online manipulation remains low.

“By targeting the metaverse, the tobacco industry aims to promote and normalize nicotine use among children and adolescents, exploiting regulatory grey areas to subvert existing advertising laws. This is not innovation; it is manipulation, and it must be confronted urgently with swift regulatory actions.

“The tobacco industry’s encroachment into the metaverse is not just a marketing shift. It is a calculated move to reshape social norms and recruit a new generation of users through digital seduction.”

ATCA called on governments, civil society, tech companies and every other implicated stakeholder to:

• Implement digital regulations that prohibit tobacco promotion, especially in virtual environments frequented by young people.

• Engage with platform developers to integrate strict anti-tobacco content guidelines, age verification tools, and moderation mechanisms.

• Strengthen global surveillance of industry behaviour across digital ecosystems, with coordinated reporting and accountability.

• Invest in youth education and awareness, empowering families to navigate virtual worlds safely and resist harmful influences.

• Reaffirm commitment to the WHO FCTC, expanding its relevance to emerging technologies and cross-border marketing.

“We call on governments, international bodies, civil society organizations, digital innovators, and youth networks to unite in the defence of public health in all spaces, physical or virtual.

“This fight transcends borders, industries, and platforms, and we cannot stand by as addiction is repackaged and disguised as entertainment,” Mrs. Kossiwa said.

ATCA is a non-profit, non-political Pan-African network of civil society organizations headquartered in Lome, Togo. With membership in 39 countries, ATCA is dedicated to promoting public health and curbing the tobacco epidemic in the continent.

The alliance is an Observer to WHO FCTC Conference of Parties, and Meeting of the Parties, MOP, of the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products. It has a Special Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC, it is certified with the equivalence of a US Public Charity organization, and it is accredited as a regional non-state actor with WHO AFRO.

