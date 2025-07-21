Tinubu’s Reforms: Nigerians abroad ‘ ll soon be returning home – Youth Minister, Olawande

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has said that with the various reforms of President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians abroad will soon be eager to return to the country.

Olawande noted that the President is laying the groundwork for a stable, prosperous country that Nigerian abroad will be proud to return to the country.

He assured assured Nigerians in the diaspora especially young professionals that the ongoing reforms and empowerment initiatives by the present administration are aimed at creating an environment where Nigerian youth could thrive and take pride in their country.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital,after receiving an award from the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, as part of the monarch’s 10th coronation anniversary,

the Minister, said that ” everything the president is doing now is for the future.

” I promise you, in the near future, everybody will prefer to come and stay in Nigeria than remain abroad because the country is being stabilized.

Olawande said that “for too long, Nigerian youths have felt disconnected from leadership, but President Tinubu’s administration is making deliberate efforts to reverse that trend.

The President has done everything to create an environment for youths to thrive.

According to him “The challenges we face today are the results of decades of neglect. Before President Tinubu came into office, young people couldn’t feel the impact of governance. But now, things are changing, structures are being put in place.”

He noted that the Tinubu’s administration has launched various initiatives focused on vocational and technical training, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries to help young Nigerians acquire marketable skills and thrive in a competitive environment.

Olawande said that the Ministry of Youth Development is collaborating with agencies and parastatals to deliver training and development programmes that will not only empower youths but also help stabilise the economy.

He urged young Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities being provided, stressing that the Tinubu administration is investing in the future and creating avenues for meaningful youth engagement across sectors like sports, agriculture, and entertainment.

Addressing the issue of emigration, the Minister said: “We don’t have to stop those who want to travel abroad. Let them go, gain knowledge, and bring it back to contribute to Nigeria’s development.

” But more importantly, young Nigerians should know that they can also thrive here. The government is creating the right atmosphere for that.”

The minister said that during his recent diplomatic mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he engaged in youth development collaborations — a move he said signaled the growing international recognition of Nigeria’s new youth agenda.

“I happened to be the first black Nigerian man that will visit that place and they will give access to, just because of what the president is doing,

He however, expressed appreciation to the Deji of Akure for honouring him and acknowledged the monarch’s efforts in promoting unity and development in the Akure Kingdom.

Olawande called for unity among political actors in the Akure kingdom and urged stakeholders to bury personal ambitions for a greater collective goal.