Tinubu’s reform means well for Nigerians – Information Minister

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are in the best interest of all Nigerians.



Idris stated this when a delegation from the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), jointly led by General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh and Deputy President Sabestian Abu, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja.



He said Tinubu’s reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, have enabled state governments to receive more funds to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“On the Student Loan, over 300,000 youths have now gone back to school because the Federal Government is paying their tuition fees and upkeep.

“President Tinubu believes that no youth of school-going age should stay at home because of the inability of their parents to pay their fees.

“Over N50 billion or so has been expended for the student loan project; now our students are happy to be in school and actualise their dreams,” Idris said.

On Agriculture, Idris said that the Federal Government believes there is more work to be done in the sector, adding that for the first time in Nigeria’s history, the Ministry of Livestock was created by Tinubu.

He also noted that the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, established by Tinubu, has the potential to boost the country’s economy through the exploration of aquatic resources.

On Security, Idris said it is not yet Uhuru, but that there has been a relative improvement in security compared to some years back, especially on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and other parts of the country.

He urged media practitioners to project the achievements of the nation’s gallant armed forces over the terrorists, bandits and other violent criminals across the country.

