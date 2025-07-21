Tinubu’s presidency a ‘bad market’ — PDP

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a ‘bad market,’ declaring that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and will be voted out in 2027.

The party made this assertion during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba said the PDP was recalibrating its internal structures to present Nigerians with a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He insisted that the APC-led government had plunged Nigerians into economic hardship, insecurity, and hopelessness, while the PDP remained the only party with the national structure and legacy to rescue the country.

“This is a government that tells people to fast while they are feasting. No patriotic or humane Nigerian, no political group or party that truly feels the pain of the people, will support President Tinubu in 2027. His presidency is a bad market,” Ologunagba said.

He accused the APC of losing touch with the grassroots, fuelling crises in opposition parties, and mismanaging the economy to the extent that infrastructure and public services were crumbling.

“I was at the airport yesterday, on a Sunday evening, from Lagos to Abuja. The airport was empty. I told a friend, this is a reflection of the economy. The plane was half full, yet fares have increased. This is the reality under Tinubu,” he said.

Ologunagba also condemned the state of national security, citing recent killings in Plateau and the reported assault on a PDP candidate from Anambra State in Abuja, which he said signalled that insecurity had become ‘a new normal.’

He explained that the PDP’s strength did not lie in officeholders but in its loyal base across the country.

“Our strength is in the people. Despite elite defections, our grassroots membership remains intact. People are not defecting because of the hunger and insecurity they face. They are standing by the PDP because we connect with their reality,” he noted.

He added that the PDP had begun reconnecting with its base in preparation for 2027, insisting that no other party could match the PDP in terms of reach, structure, and record of performance.

“Go to Osun, Oyo, Bayelsa; do a peer review of PDP-controlled states. Look at what we’ve achieved in agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure. Even in Rivers, before recent challenges, there was measurable progress. Compare that to APC states like Kogi and you’ll see the difference,” he said.

Ologunagba further accused the APC of voter suppression and electoral manipulation, particularly in Lagos, where he claimed the recent local government elections revealed ‘a silent vote of no confidence’ in the ruling party.

“If APC is as strong as they say, turnout in Lagos wouldn’t have been 6%. Even their own leaders admitted that the people didn’t vote for them. Nigerians are tired, and in 2027, they’ll express it clearly at the ballot,” he said.

The briefing also included an update on the PDP’s upcoming 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for 23–25 July 2025.

Ologunagba said the meeting would focus on preparations for the party’s national convention, updates from the zoning and convention committees, and the ratification of congresses conducted across various levels of the party.

“All NEC members, as provided for in our Constitution, Section 31, Subsection 1, are invited and expected at the 101st NEC meeting. INEC has been duly notified. We are guided by our Constitution and the rule of law in all our processes,” he stated.

The PDP spokesperson reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal unity and said it was preparing to restore hope to Nigerians longing for competent and compassionate leadership.

“PDP is the only party that can unseat the APC; not just by talk, but by structure, by legacy, by reach, and by impact. Nigerians are calling on us to come together and rescue this nation from the misrule of this reckless and insensitive APC regime,” Ologunagba said.