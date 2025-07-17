Tinubu’s minister, Odumegwu-Ojukwu tasks Nigerians in diaspora on ending medical tourism

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to support efforts towards ending the current spate of medical tourism by their compatriots.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu gave the advice in a statement issued on Thursday by Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The minister spoke on sidelines of 16th Annual Mbaise USA Convention held in Minnesota, USA, where she inaugurated construction project of the Medville Medical City in Uvuru, Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria.

She advised them not to see the U.S. and Europe as their ‘permanent homes, rather take proactive measures in replicating infrastructure they enjoyed in their places of residence abroad at their respective home communities in Nigeria.

According to her, doing so has become important to channel the skills, resources and innovative spirit acquired abroad back to their homeland, as well as fostering a cycle of growth that benefits both present and future generations.

She restated that the progress so far recorded in diaspora communities should serve as a blueprint for local development, inspiring purposeful investments and initiatives in Nigeria.

“By building bridges between experiences overseas and opportunities at home, Nigerians can collectively uplift their communities and strengthen the nation’s fabrics”.

She commended the convention for feats recorded over the years, saying such complemented the Federal Government’s efforts toward national development, especially in the area of affordable healthcare.

“These accomplishments, no doubt, were consistent with the present administration’s foreign policy thrust of Democracy, Diaspora, Demography and Development, codenamed-4Ds, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The Medville Medical City is a legacy project that will place Mbaise and Nigeria as a whole on the global map, given its potential to bring much-desired advancement in modern medicine and healthcare delivery in the country.

“I congratulate the brain behind this vision, Dr. Nancy Akunna, for her foresight, brilliance, dedication, resilience and patriotic zeal in designing a medical concept capable of revolutionising the medical industry in Nigeria.”

The President, Mbaise USA disclosed that the group had championed annual medical missions and facilitated access to healthcare insurance, awarded education scholarships, and supported skills acquisition programmes.

In addition, he said that the organisation had engaged in vital infrastructure development, including providing World Health Organization-standard water boreholes and spearheaded community electrification projects.

The initiator of the Medville Medical City project, Dr Akunna explained the Medical City was envisioned as a transformative initiative, aimed at bridging the gap between local limitations and international standards.

She said, “By bringing together state-of-the-art medical services, educational opportunities, and an environment conducive to both healing and enterprise.

“I hope to inspire a model community that would be top-notch in our rural setting.”

The annual convention attracted many dignitaries including Chairman, ABC Transport, Frank Nneji, Executive-Director, Fidelity Bank PLC, Sir Stanley Amuchie and former Commissioner for Lands, Imo State, Ugwumba Nwosu.

Others were former Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, Innocent Iwejuo, the Catholic Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Bishop Simeon Okezue Nwobi, the Anglican Bishop of Mbaise, Bishop Chamberlain Ogunedo, and Eze M.J.O. Nwaturuocha.