Tinubu’s ex-spokesman felicitates Peter Obi on birthday

By Emma Nnadozie

Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, former Southeast spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, has extended birthday greetings to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in a message laced with warmth, wit, and a touch of political satire.

In his statement, Dr. Onoh lauded Obi’s impact on Nigeria’s democratic space, describing his political journey as “nothing short of inspiring.”

“Your remarkable journey as an opposition candidate in Nigeria’s political landscape has been nothing short of inspiring. Your candidacy ignited a spark that rekindled hope and galvanized millions, particularly the youth, to engage actively in the democratic process,” Onoh said.

He praised Obi’s vision and integrity, noting that the former Anambra governor’s presence on the political scene had “left an indelible mark, challenged the status quo, and reminded us all of the power of ideas in shaping our nation’s future.”

Reflecting on their political differences, Onoh added:

“As a former Southeast spokesman for President Tinubu, I extend my heartfelt well wishes to you on this special day. Your birthday offers a moment to reflect on the essence of politics—a game of interests where there are no permanent enemies, only shared aspirations for Nigeria’s progress.

We may stand on different sides of the political divide, but today, we celebrate you as a patriot and a formidable force in our democracy.”

Injecting humor into the message, he quipped about their decades-old photograph and teased about the next general elections:

“Now, here’s the fun part! As I apologize for the choice of picture of both of us from almost 20 years ago, I wish you a fantastic birthday. I’m already looking forward to some spicy political banter with your party in the coming months—bring it on! Don’t get your hopes too high for 2027, though; President Tinubu’s still got some cards to play!”

He concluded with a tongue-in-cheek note about a birthday cake from Aso Rock and expressed goodwill on behalf of the ruling party:

“I’m sorry we couldn’t bake a presidential birthday cake at such short notice due to Mr. President’s strenuous engagements—something you’re well aware of. But I promise to send you one straight from Aso Rock in 2027—baked with extra icing for good measure!

All jokes aside, we in the ruling party join Nigerians in wishing you robust health, boundless peace, infectious joy, and endless happiness. Thank you for staying true to the opposition—it keeps us all sharp and our democracy vibrant! In your own words, ‘Go and verify!’ Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”