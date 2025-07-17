A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, has described President Bola Tinubu’s reported interest in seeking re-election in 2027 as a misplaced priority.

Bucknor-Akerele, who served as deputy to Tinubu from May 1999 until her resignation in December 2002, made the statement on Thursday while speaking on ‘The Morning Brief’, a Channels Television breakfast programme.

The octogenarian, who is a member of The Patriots, a non-partisan group of eminent Nigerians led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, said Nigeria is currently in dire need of a total socio-economic overhaul, not early political manoeuvres.

“Unfortunately, right now, what I see is that the president is looking for a second term and that seems to be his focus,” she said.

“But I think he should try and look at what people like Emeka Anyaoku and so many others of that calibre sat down and they are trying to fashion something that is going to change Nigeria for the future generations.”

Bucknor-Akerele urged the Tinubu administration to prioritise national development and reforms over political ambitions.

“I hope that his advisers would be able to tell him that 2027 is not our priority right now; our priority right now is fashioning something that will be able to make Nigeria great again,” she added.

President Tinubu, who was elected in 2023, is currently facing increasing scrutiny over his administration’s economic policies and political direction amid growing discontent across the country.

Vanguard News