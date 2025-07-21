Remi Tinubu, Wike, Fintiri, others bag UNIPORT’S honorary awards

UNIPORT

The University of Port Harcourt has disclosed that the Wife of Nigeria President, Sen. Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor of Katsina State, currently, the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TetFund, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State, were distinguished Nigerians to be awarded the honorary Doctorate Degree of the Unique University.

The university also announced that it would be graduating a total of 14,861 students in its forthcoming joint 36th Convocation Ceremony for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions.

This was happening as Uniport is marking its Golden Jubilee, following its establishment in 1975 as a college and subsequent designation as a Federal University in 1977.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt as part of activities marking the 50-year anniversary and the 35th Convention of the Institution, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, said the awardees were Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen areas of endeavor.

He noted that Tinubu would be awarded a Honorary Doctorate of Science, the FCT Minister, Wike, Honorary Doctorate of Science, Political Science, alongside Masari and Fintiri. He also noted that the Convocation Lectures would be delivered by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and Aminu Masari, TetFund Chairman.

Georgewill, who said the university would be graduating 14,861 students, noted that 363 of the graduands bagged first-class honors.

He noted that 9788 of the total number were first degree holders, 2008 post postgraduate diploma, 2231 Masters Degree while 934 were Doctors of Philosophy.

He said: “We are delighted to announce that we are set to graduate a total number of 14,861 graduates out of which 9788 are for the award of First Degree certificates while 2008 are for the Port Graduate Diploma, 2131 are for Masters Degrees and 934 are for Doctor of Philosophy.”

Georgewill, who counted it a privilege to be among the ones celebrating the University of Port Harcourt at 50, noting that Uniport in its 50 years of existence has grown into a global institution.

He noted that the university has 70 faculties, one college, and several study centers, adding that all of its departments and courses have full accreditation, except for one field that still holds interim accreditation.

Georgewill said: “We are pleased to report the successful accreditation of numerous academic programmes across faculties.

“This significant milestone ensures compliance with national and International standards and guarantees quality assurance in teaching, research and innovation.”

He, however, commended the Federal and the Rivers State Governments, past and present, for their continued support for the development of the institution, as well as the support of some individuals and Non-governmental organisations.

Georgewill noted that at the moment, the University is facing the challenges of lack of accommodation for students and staff members and land encroachment by suspect grabbers.

Vanguard News