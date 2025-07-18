Tinubu to visit Kano today on condolence mission

President Bola Tinubu returns to Abuja after sallah holiday in Lagos.

The Kano State Government says President Bola Tinubu will visit Kano to condole with the government, people of Kano, and the family of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a renowned elder statesman, business mogul, and philanthropist.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, in Kano on Thursday.

He said that the visit was a show of national unity and respect for the people of Kano and the legacy of the late industrialist.

Gov. Abba Yusuf has called on the residents to welcome the president warmly and in an orderly manner, in line with the state’s tradition of hospitality and respect for leaders.

The visit followed the recent passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, whose legacy of service, generosity and investment has had a lasting impact on countless lives across Nigeria.

Security and logistics arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and dignified visit.