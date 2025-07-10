Tinubu to Gov Okpebholo: Be magnanimous in victory

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his election and advised the governor to be magnanimous in victory.

The Edo State governorship election took place in September 2024, and Governor Okpebholo was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Supreme Court, as the final arbiter, upheld the election of the governor today.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, “encourages Governor Okpebholo to be magnanimous in victory and rally the citizens of Edo across divides towards a singular vision of advancing the state’s development.”

The President advised that now that the governor has cleared the legal hurdles, it is time for him to accelerate the delivery of exceptional services and good governance to the people of Edo State, which he has already begun to do.

President Tinubu also congratulated the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State and called for cohesion and dedication in effectively discharging the mandate given by the people.

Vanguard News