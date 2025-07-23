Tinubu to commission first phase of Abuja City walk next year – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As part of his third anniversary, President Bola Tinubu will next year commission the first phase of the Abuja City Walk, modelled after the classic Dubai City Walk.

Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja when he signed a significant agreement with MAG International Links Limited.

He said the company will create “City Walk Abuja,” a new urban development he described as the city’s “flagship development.”

At the event, Wike was clear that the time for land speculation in Abuja was over, insisting that only serious investors committed to strict timelines and measurable progress will be welcome.

“We are not giving out land for people to hold and speculate. This is a partnership anchored on results, not promises”, he declared.

The City Walk Abuja project which will sit on over 200 hectares in the Abuja Technology Village corridor along the Airport Road, aims to create a vibrant, mixed-use urban hub with residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, medical and institutional facilities.

Wike emphasized that the key to the project’s success is its execution.

He said; “We have seen what you have done in Dubai. We have been to the site. We have reviewed the designs, approved the drawings and signed the Certificates of Occupancy. Now we want to see bulldozers and concrete, not excuses”.

The minister confirmed that the foundation work must begin by August, with the first phase scheduled for completion by May 2026, marking the third anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

Noting that the City Walk Abuja will be closely monitored and heavily supported, Wike said he will personally chair the committee overseeing the project in order to dismantle bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He framed the project as a core component of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which focuses on job creation, investor confidence and infrastructure renewal.

Executive Director of MAG International Links Limited, Dr Kassim Gidado, praised the minister’s “personal push” for accelerating the deal.

“This is not just another real estate project. City Walk Abuja is our flagship, a symbol of what is possible when public will meets private expertise. Our group operates in over 35 countries. But this is home”, he said.

Disclosing that the Abuja project has already drawn interest from investors in the UAE and other regions, Gidado said “this will be our Canary Wharf,” drawing a parallel to the East London district that was transformed into a global financial hub.

“City Walk Abuja will transform not just the skyline, but the story of this capital city.”