Tinubu sympathises with victims of Yola flood disaster, Niger boat mishap

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the communities and families of victims affected by the recent flood disaster in Yola, Adamawa State and the victims of the boat mishap in Guni village, Niger State.

The President said that while flooding is a global phenomenon caused by climate change, citizens should not engage in activities that further compound the problem.

President Tinubu mourned the lives lost and commends the bravery of Adamawa and Niger States’ Emergency Management Agencies, local divers, volunteers, and community leaders assisting in search and recovery efforts.

The President, however, expressed concerns that despite enlightenment efforts by the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), these incidents have continued to happen, calling on opinion leaders and concerned authorities to continue their advocacy on safety on the waterways.

President Tinubu urged citizens and entrepreneurs using the waterways as a means of livelihood to ensure strict adherence to safety measures advocated by the regulatory authorities to put a stop to this needless loss of lives.

President Tinubu has, therefore, mandated immediate and comprehensive rescue and relief efforts by the National Emergency Response Centre and NEMA, in collaboration with the Adamawa and Niger State authorities.