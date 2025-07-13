Tinubu returns to Abuja after two-nation visit to Saint Lucia, Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja today after a two-nation visit which saw the Nigerian leader engage with leaders in Saint Lucia and participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.
July 13, 2025
