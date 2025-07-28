Tinubu receives victorious Super Falcons in Aso Villa

Super Falcons

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu is set to receive Nigeria’s Senior women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Super Falcons defeated the Moroccan senior female team, Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, over the weekend. in the finals of the WAFCON.

The visit to the Villa is part of a series of celebrations and official engagements lined up to honour the team for their stellar performance, which has once again brought pride to the nation on the continental stage.

The Falcons’ dramatic triumph has sparked nationwide jubilation, with sports enthusiasts and political leaders alike lauding the team’s resilience, skill, and determination.

The State House reception is expected to underscore the administration’s renewed commitment to promoting sports development and supporting Nigerian athletes.

Vanguard News