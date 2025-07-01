Tinubu promises continued funding of life-impacting projects in FCT

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s continued support to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, to continue delivering life-impacting projects in the territory.

Tinubu made the pledge in Abuja on Tuesday, while inaugurating the newly constructed Collector Road CN-8 (Asuquo Okon Street) and other connected roads in Dakibiyu District.

The road stretches from Arterial Road N-5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) in Jabi District, to the Arterial Road N-1 (Olushegun Obasanjo Way) in Dakibiyu District.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said this administration remained steadfast in its support for the FCT Administration.

He commended Wike’s efforts, “whose sense of urgency in the execution of projects is well known to Nigerians”.

Tinubu said: The capital of this nation must reflect the strength and dignity of all who call it home.

“We are determined to ensure that development knows no postcode, that governance does not discriminate, and that the dignity of our citizens is not defined by their geography.

“We will continue to provide the resources, policy backing, and institutional cooperation needed to ensure that projects like this are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

“Our goal is to build a capital that works for everyone.

“So, as we commission this road, let it be a symbol not just of connectivity but of commitment, not just of movement but of momentum”.

The President stressed that there was no louder proof of a government’s seriousness than the modernisation of its cities.

He added: “When a city works, when its roads are paved, when its lights are on, and when its traffic flows smoothly, it tells the world that its government is not just present but purposeful.

“Infrastructure, after all, is not just about concrete and steel. It is the most persuasive advertisement of leadership, of order, and of vision.

“A modern city inspires confidence, attracts investment, and most importantly, restores the dignity of those who call it home.

“That is why today’s occasion is not just about commissioning a road, it is a grand reassurance that cities must work for their people and that a functioning capital is the foundation upon which a functioning nation is built”.

The president said that, for too long, inadequate infrastructure has choked the aspirations of communities in Dakibiyu District.

He added that the newly constructed roads would breathe life into communities long waiting to be seen and long waiting to be served.

According to him, the dividends of the project are immediate and enduring.

“Communities will flourish, congestion will ease, and most critically, livelihoods will thrive.

“Shops will open, markets will thrive, children will return to school faster, emergency services will arrive quicker.

“This is what we mean when we speak of Renewed Hope; not lofty rhetoric, but practical impact; not policy for the sake of politics, but policy translated into progress.

“Every road we build, every bridge we complete, every community we connect is a firm step towards a more inclusive, more equitable Nigeria,” he said

In his remarks, Wike thanked Tinubu-led Federal Executive Council for approving the project which began in October 2024.

He explained that the project became necessary due to the terrible state of the road leading to several government institutions in the area.

“Your Excellency, I thank you for your continued support, and we will continue to solicit for more,” he said.

Similarly, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, noted that Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” has continued to bring tangible transformation to the FCT.

Mahmoud described the project as, yet another testament to Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to infrastructural development and inclusive urban growth.