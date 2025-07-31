Tinubu presides over FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu

— Swears in Southeast NASS service commissioner

By Johnbosco Agbakwur, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the council meeting, the president administered oath of office to Nnana Uzor Kalu as the commissioner, representing the Southeast in the National Assembly Service Commission.

After the brief swearing-in ceremony, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of the departed cabinet member, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade, who served as Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, and Minister of Police Affairs under President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was also a military administrator for Bayelsa State under the late General Sani Abacha. He died on May 11, 2025.

Present at the FEC meeting are the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Didi Walson-Jack, and ministers.