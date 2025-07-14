Tinubu orders ‘State Burial’ for Buhari, as SGF postpones meeting with SSGs

File

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, to head an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the State Funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman

Director Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen in a statement on Monday in Abuja said other embers of the committee include the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Budget and Economic Planning; Defence; Information and National Orientation; Works; Interior; FCT; Housing and Urban Development; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; as well as the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Others are the National Security Adviser; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector General of Police; Director-General State Services; and, the Chief of Defence Staff.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

“In honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late Elder Statesman.

“Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the SGF has announced the postponement of the scheduled meeting with Secretaries to the State Governments SSGs earlier slated to hold on July 15 and 16, 2025 in Jos, Plateau State.

“The decision is in honour of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and in observance of the state burial and period of national mourning declared by the Federal Government.

“A new date for the meeting will be communicated in due course”, the statement added.