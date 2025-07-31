Tinubu, Obi, Saraki urge leaders to build lasting legacies

President Bola Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have called on leaders across all sectors to prioritise legacy-building by living impactful lives that can inspire future generations.

They made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja at a book presentation in honour of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

The book, titled “The Chronicles of a Legend,” celebrates Igbinedion’s life, achievements, and significant contributions to society.

President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr George Akume, described Igbinedion as a noble figure whose life continued to inspire across generations, sectors, and cultures.

“This book is more than a biography. It is a compendium of resilience, innovation, patriotism, and service,” he said.

He noted that Igbinedion’s pioneering role in founding Okada Air, one of Nigeria’s earliest indigenous airlines, brought national pride, created jobs, and inspired entrepreneurship.

He also highlighted the establishment of Igbinedion University, Nigeria’s first private university, as a testament to his commitment to education and intellectual growth.

Tinubu added that Igbinedion’s influence extended into governance through his son, Lucky Igbinedion, who served as Governor of Edo State.

“His support and counsel in matters of statecraft, public policy, and leadership have remained steady and reliable,” Tinubu said, also commending his efforts in preserving Benin culture and values.

He described the book as timely and timeless, especially for Nigerian youth who need role models that demonstrated greatness through purpose, values, and service to people.

In his remarks, Mr Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate of Labour Party, emphasised integrity, visionary leadership, and service to humanity as core pillars of a meaningful legacy.

“We live in a country that doesn’t celebrate those who deserve it.

“Igbinedion built the first private university, launched the first indigenous airline, and was one of the first to be granted a banking license, yet no one is here from the Ministry of Education or Transport,” Obi lamented.

He pointed out that Igbinedion’s ventures once employed around 17,000 Nigerians and stressed the need for a productive economy where more citizens could contribute meaningfully to national development.

Obi also called for National Honours to be reserved for individuals like Igbinedion, whose entrepreneurship made tangible impacts.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki added that leaders must live lives that inspired youth, shaped decisions, and improved society.

He called on the current generation of leaders to follow Igbinedion’s example.

Mr Lucky Igbinedion, former Governor of Edo State and son of the honouree, stated that the 256-page, 16-chapter book was written to inspire current and future leaders to live like titans, with purpose and impact.

Other dignitaries present included Mr James Ibori, former Governor of Delta State; Mr Dennis Idahosa, Deputy Governor of Edo State; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; and several royal fathers and traditional rulers from across Nigeria.

