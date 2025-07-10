Tinubu never suspended 5-year US visas for Americans – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu

Abuja — The Presidency has dismissed widespread reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu halted the issuance of 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visas for United States citizens, describing such claims as false and misleading.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, clarified that the policy remains in place, in full alignment with existing bilateral agreements and the principle of reciprocity between Nigeria and the United States.

“President Tinubu has never stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas for U.S. citizens. Nigeria remains committed to all subsisting bilateral agreements and the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations,” Onanuga stated.

He noted that immediately upon assuming office, the Tinubu administration issued a directive for the full implementation of all bilateral treaties and partnerships, including visa policies.

Responding to confusion surrounding the U.S. government’s recent visa policy changes for Nigerians, the statement emphasized that the Nigerian government continues to grant U.S. citizens 5-year non-immigrant visas — a gesture that has not changed.

“The recent misinformation appears to stem from a misinterpretation of Nigeria’s newly introduced e-visa system,” Onanuga said.

He explained that the new 90-day single-entry visa applies only to the e-visa category — a streamlined, fast-track option for tourists and short-term business travelers who prefer a quick, online alternative to the standard visa application process.

“The e-visa replaces the now-obsolete visa-on-arrival system, which had become inefficient and vulnerable to abuse. It is designed to be completed entirely online, with approvals issued within 48 hours,” he added.

According to the statement, the e-visa policy is a key element of President Tinubu’s broader strategy to promote trade, investment, tourism, and ease of doing business for foreign nationals in Nigeria. It aligns with international best practices and mirrors systems used by dozens of countries around the world.

However, the Presidency noted that the U.S. has not reciprocated Nigeria’s e-visa policy for its citizens, and called on American authorities to match Nigeria’s goodwill.

“The U.S. government’s claim of reciprocity in its current visa stance toward Nigeria does not accurately reflect the situation on ground,” the statement read.

Onanuga assured Nigerians and the international community that senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies are actively engaging with the U.S. government to resolve any misunderstandings and restore mutual alignment in visa practices.

“In the spirit of long-standing cooperation and mutual respect between both countries, the Tinubu administration will continue to pursue constructive dialogue with the United States,” the statement concluded.