Tinubu mourns Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu said he received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away at the age of 90.

The President according to the statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the government, and people of Oyo State, as well as the entire Ibadanland, on the loss of a revered traditional ruler, a statesman, and a symbol of peace, wisdom, and continuity.

President Tinubu mourns the Olubadan and celebrates his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

He described the late monarch as a highly accomplished man of peace, a public servant, a former military officer and a royal father whose life embodies the highest ideals of leadership, learning, and service.

“Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was not only a custodian of Ibadan’s rich history and culture but also a man of intellect and principle whose contributions extended beyond the palace into education, governance, the military and national development. His passing is a significant loss to Ibadanland and the nation.

“Just last week, I received an invitation from the late Olubadan to his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebrations. Shockingly, his death came days before the anniversary. He will be remembered for upholding the honour and prestige of his highly revered stool,” the President says.

President Tinubu lauded Oba Olakulehin’s legacy as one that bridged tradition and modernity, adding that his wisdom and moral authority served as a stabilising force in Ibadanland and the wider Yoruba nation.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the monarch’s soul and urges the people of Ibadan to take solace in his life and the values he embodied.