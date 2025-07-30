Tinubu meets Kwankwaso’s ally Jibrin behind closed doors

As NNPP reps says defection to APC is possible

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met behind closed doors with

Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, an ally of the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and former governor of Kano State Rabbiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Hon. Jibrin, who represents Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State and former Chairman of Appropriation Committee in the 8th House of Representatives, is one of the loyalists of Senator Kwankwaso.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Tinubu on whether he is contemplating to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Jibrin, who was circumspect in his response, said nothing is impossible.

He said: “I do not think it is time for that conversation, but everything is open, and it’s a possibility.

“The most important thing is stability of the country; the unity of the country. And I believe that when we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it.”

The lawmaker said his visit should not surprise observers given the long relationship between Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

According to him: “I came to see Mr. President, and, of course, the long term friendship that the President has also enjoyed with the national leader of the NNPP, Rabbiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“So I do not think it’s anything surprising to see me here to see the President, to greet him, check on him, and also discuss some national issues that I believe is in the interest of the people of this country.”

Asked whether he was on a peace mission amid recent tensions between the Presidency and the NNPP leader, Jibrin said both leaders are committed to the country’s progress despite their disputes.

Recall that Senator Kwankwaso had recently accused the Tinubu administration of lopsided execution of infrastructure projects which, he said, favoured the South.

But Jubrin said: “Well, both of them are very experienced politicians. The President is a first class politician.

“Of course, the national leader of the NNPP is also a thoroughbred politician, and I believe that both of them are committed to the peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“So irrespective of the comments that were made, I do not think that it should be a source of concern that I’m seen in the villa during this period.”

He also urged a measured assessment of the administration’s record.

The lawmaker contended, “Every leader does his best, and it depends on how you want to rate him. You can decide to see the cup half full, or you look at the cup half empty.

“You can decide to access someone and say ‘see, you’ve done well, but there’s still much to be done.’ And there’s so many ways that you can do an assessment.

“But I also believe that everyone is entitled to his opinion. And it can always just contribute to deepening the discourse, and sometimes it might turn out to be a blessing in disguise.”