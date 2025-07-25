Dan Ulasi.

By Bayo Wahab

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, has affirmed the sentiment that President Bola Tinubu is a political strategist whom opposition politicians cannot easily defeat.

Ulasi said the PDP needs to reevaluate itself to be able to challenge President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on AIT’s Kakaaki on Thursday, the former PDP chairman said he was once a member of a team set up to unseat Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, but they were unable to handle him.

Ulasi said, “The person who is a president of Nigeria is a strategist because in 1998 to 2007 when he was governor of Lagos State, I was part of the ‘factors’ to stop him in South-West.

“There was nothing Obasanjo didn’t do. We managed to take some states but we couldn’t do anything in Lagos State and he remained there for seven years.”

Before the 2023 presidential election, Ulasi, who was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s campaign director for the South East region, said he warned about Tinubu’s mastery of political tactics, but his warning was taken with levity.

He said, “And in 2023 when we were preparing for this election, I was the Director for Atiku’s campaign in the South-East, we had an emergency meeting and I told them that this guy, people have to sleep with both eyes open; that this guy is not somebody you push to the background.

“They said ah, we would remove him. Look at where he is, President of Nigeria today.”

Ulasi admitted that the PDP is no longer what it used to be since the party has been out of power. He said many members of the party are not accustomed to being in the opposition because the party came to power in 1999 without engaging in opposition politics.

