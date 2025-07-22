Tinubu in closed-door meeting with, Edun, Bagudu, Ekpo, CBN gov, FIRS boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA: PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public, a source in the presidency said it was a routine meeting where ministers and people occupying sensitive positions regularly brief the President on activities in their various offices.

The ministers, the CBN governor and the FIRS boss came separately.

It will be recalled that the four tax bills recently signed into law by President Tinubu are expected to take effect from January 2026.

It was gathered that the FIRS boss will brief the President on issues surrounding the effective implementation of the laws.

The CBN is also expected to brief the President on issues concerning the country’s fiscal and monetary policies.

The Ministers of Finance and that of Budget and Economic Planning are also expected to brief the President on economic issues.