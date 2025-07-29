Tinubu has instructed us to ensure ASUU, others never embark on strike again — Alausa

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

Minister of State for Education, Tunji Alausa, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive to prevent future strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other tertiary education unions.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Alausa emphasised that the government is fully committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the education sector.

“The President has directed that not again in this very country will ASUU or tertiary institution trade unions go on strike,” he stated.

According to the minister, regular dialogue is ongoing with various unions in the tertiary education system, including ASUU, the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

“It is just not promising, there has to be a lot of relationship building. Beyond that, the government is meeting its obligation with these unions.

“That is what has been lacking in the past governments. They sit with these unions, they are very good people. Over the years, government will just renege on those agreements,” he explained.

Alausa also dismissed speculation about an impending strike in the nation’s higher institutions, insisting the federal government is committed to proactive engagement and honoring agreements.

Commenting on recent education sector reforms, the minister said positive changes are already being observed, particularly with Nigerian public universities beginning to feature in international academic rankings.

His remarks follow the announcement by ASUU’s Yobe State University chapter that it had ended its strike, which began on July 11, 2025 to force Yobe State Government to the table.