Tinubu has fulfilled his promises to north – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled most of the promises he made to the North and would do more.

Idris stated this on Tuesday when he was featured on a live Hausa language phone-in program, “Hannu Da Yawa,” on Radio Nigeria Kaduna and monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said, ”Before the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu came to the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and made some promises on security, education, and agriculture to the North.

“The same foundation invited us to their two-day interactive session on government-citizens’ engagement with the theme ‘Accessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizens Engagement for National Unity.’

“Let it be known that when he won the election, Tinubu kept his promises to the North; he appointed so many people from the North to work with him in his administration.

“They included the Minister of Defence, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Ministers of Agriculture, Women Affairs, Health, Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, myself, and many others; in fact, we are more than 60 from the north working with Tinubu.

“This is two years into his administration, and we are at the foundation with over 20 ministers and others to narrate all the promises fulfilled and some remarkable achievements touching not only the north but the whole country.”

Idris said there has been some misinformation that Tinubu had sidelined the North, saying, ”But today, we have demonstrated and seen that such a narrative is not true.

“In fact, he has done so well for the North.”

The minister stressed that the team would continue to sensitise the people, especially those in the North, about the outstanding achievement recorded by the Tinubu administration. (NAN)