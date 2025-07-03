Tinubu eulogises Dantata, urges Nigerians to emulate his generosity

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s business mogul, late Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the tribute on Thursday in Kano during a condolence visit to the family of the late business mogul who died recently.

The Nigerian leader implored Nigerians to emulate the good habits of late Dantata, particularly his extraordinary generous philanthropy.

The president described Dantata’s demise as a great loss, not just to the Dantata family but to Nigeria and the entire Muslim community.

“I am here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, who said I should come here to pray and sympathise with the Dantata family over the loss of our father and grandfather, the late Aminu Dantata.

“He was a good man, full of the fear of God. He helped a lot of people, not just here in Nigeria but in other parts of the world.

“He will be remembered for his good work. May God grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and comfort the family and all of us over this great loss.”

Tinubu said the death of Aminu Dantata was a celebration of life and the good works of the late elder statesman.

He advised the children of the deceased and other family members to cooperate and continue to live in peace with one another in honour of their departed father.

Responding on behalf of the Dantata family, the younger brother of the deceased, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their show of love.

He explained why the late Aminu Dantata was buried outside the shores of Nigeria, saying the late elder statesman had requested that whenever he dies, he should be buried in Saudi Arabia.

”This is a request the Saudi government obliged,” he said.

Those who accompanied the Vice President on the condolence visit were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Alhaji Umar Modibo; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN); and former Kogi State Governor, Captain Idris Wada, among others.

The renowned business magnate, Aminu Dantata, died on Saturday, June 28, in Dubai, at the age of 94, and was buried on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, is a nephew of the late Aminu Dantata.

Left behind to mourn him are three wives, 21 children and over 100 grandchildren. Africa’s richest businessman. (NAN)