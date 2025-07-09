Tinubu didn’t make Buhari president in 2015 – Boss Mustapha

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Mr Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday dismissed the contributions of the incumbent, President Bola Tinubu, to the emergence of Buhari as president in 2015.

Speaking at the unveiling of the book, “According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience,” written by Garba Shehu, the former SGF said Buhari already had 12 million existing votes and that the merger of the legacy parties merely contributed three million votes.

Details later…