By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is a natural extension and expansion of the reforms initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mustapha made this assertion during his keynote address at the public presentation of According to the President, a book authored by presidential aide Garba Shehu, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking on the theme President Muhammadu Buhari’s Contribution to National Development, Mustapha highlighted Buhari’s legacy of institutional reforms and praised Tinubu for sustaining and building upon them.

He emphasised that both administrations exemplify a commitment to systemic governance rather than personality-driven politics.

“President Buhari governed with duty rather than drama. He was driven by principles, not applause,” Mustapha stated.

He outlined key policy interventions during Buhari’s tenure, including the Petroleum Industry Act, large-scale infrastructure projects, military retooling, and the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Mustapha also credited Buhari with advancing reforms in agriculture, power, education, and the digital economy, describing these efforts as part of a broader architecture of inclusive development.

He particularly lauded the Buhari administration’s COVID-19 response, which he said showcased Nigeria’s capacity for coordinated, evidence-based governance.

Turning to the current administration, Mustapha commended President Tinubu for reinforcing and expanding critical reforms.

He cited initiatives such as electricity deregulation, civil service performance management, and tax administration as evidence of Tinubu’s strategic foresight.

“President Tinubu’s administration has not only retained the momentum of governance reforms but has also introduced bold initiatives that deepen institutional credibility and fiscal sustainability,” Mustapha stated.

He pointed to the evolution of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit into the Central Results Delivery and Coordination Unit, as well as the continued implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), as examples of the APC government’s commitment to systemic governance.

Mustapha also highlighted the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling on local government financial autonomy, which he said vindicated Buhari’s Executive Order 10.

He described Tinubu’s policies on electricity federalism and harmonised tax reforms as forward-looking consolidations of Buhari’s governance blueprint.

“The baton of leadership has passed, but the relay of reform continues. President Tinubu has shown that reform is not a one-off initiative, but a national discipline that must evolve with consistency,” he added.

Urging Nigerians to view governance as a collective and generational responsibility, Mustapha described According to the President as a valuable reflection on the character, choices, and institutional temperament of the Buhari years.