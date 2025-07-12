Tinubu backs AFRIMA 2025 as FG inaugurates LOC

…Minister pledges partnership with Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

Africa is set for another unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and creativity as Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the event, which will take place in Lagos from November 25-30.

The President’s nod has led to the formation of an inter-ministerial Local Organising Committee (LOC) by the Federal Government to work with the Lagos State Government, African Union, and International Committee of AFRIMA to plan and deliver an historic event under the theme, ‘Unstoppable Africa.’.

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed her ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the Lagos State Government and the AFRIMA team to deliver a world-class event. She stated that AFRIMA aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of leveraging the creative industry for economic growth, national development, and social re-engineering.

Speaking during the inauguration of the federal government’s LOC at her office conference room in Abuja during the week, Musawa, said the ministry is fully ready to work hand-in-hand with the Lagos State Government and the International Committee of AFRIMA to host what she described as the best AFRIMA yet.

“This is more than just an awards show,” Musawa said. “It is a major platform to create jobs, promote tourism, celebrate African talents, and tell our positive stories authentically through music to the world. We are excited to work with the Lagos State government, the AFRIMA team, and the African Union to deliver a world-class event.”

Also, speaking at the event, Mrs. Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy in the ministry, conveyed the official message of President Tinubu’s approval and praised his support for the industry.

“On behalf of the Honorable Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and our agencies, we appreciate the administration of President Bola Ahmed inubu (GCFR) for granting us the opportunity, Nigeria opportunity, to host this historic event during this administration, and we also thank the Honourable Minister for providing a platform for us to collaborate with AFRIMA for this event to come true in November this year, and the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs as well, that is co-chair with our Honourable Minister, to make this dream come to pass,” she said.

The newly inaugurated federal government‘s LOC for AFRIMA 2025 includes representatives from key federal ministries such as Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Information and National Orientation; Foreign Affairs; Interior; Youth; Education; and Aviation, among others.

Also represented are top government agencies, including the Nigerian Film Corporation, National Film and Video Censors Board, and the National Council for Arts and Culture. Delegates from the AFRIMA International Committee and the African Union are also on board.

President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, expressed deep appreciation to the federal government for its swift response and full support.

“We thank President Tinubu for his quick and visionary approval and backing of AFRIMA 2025,” Dada said. “This is not just an event approval. It’s a loud statement that the Nigerian government values the culture and creative industry (CCI) and its power to promote unity and prosperity across Africa.”

He also thanked the Lagos State Government for accepting to be the official host city and for its valuable partnership, as well as its deliberate investment in the creative industry.

“Nigeria has always been a creative and cultural powerhouse,” Dada said. “With this support, we are confident that this year’s AFRIMA will be an unforgettable celebration of African talent and creativity for the whole world to see. It is fantastic that the Federal Government has come on board, and we are happy that the Minister has mentioned that all of us are going to work together with the Host City, Lagos state, to deliver the best AFRIMA in history.”

The awards returned to Nigeria after a successful event held in the city of Dakar, Senegal, hosted by President Macky Sall, and the 2025 edition is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 30 in Lagos.