Tinubu appoints governing, principal officers of Ogoni varsity

President Bola Tinubu.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed the Pro-Chancellor, governing council members, and principal officers of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni in Rivers State.

Prof. Don Mon Baridam, from the South-South, is the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, while Prof. Chinedu Mmom, also from the South-South, will serve as the vice-Chancellor.

Baridam is a professor of Management with a specialisation in Organisational Behaviour. He previously taught at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Mmom is a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Port Harcourt. He was also a former commissioner for education in Rivers State.

The Governing Council comprised a diverse team, with members from different regions of the country.

They are Mr. Emmanuel Onoja (North Central), Mr. Hamid Adekunle (South West), Prof. Chima Oji (South East) and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda (North West).

President Tinubu appointed a team of professionals to play key roles at the university.

Dr. Mpigi Monday Douglas from the South South will be the Registrar, Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie from the North Central will take on the role of Bursar, and Dr. Saghanen Ntogo G. B. from the South South will be the Librarian.

The new University will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025. President Tinubu signed the bill establishing the University into law on February 3, 2025.