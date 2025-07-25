Three Unical medical graduates honoured for academic excellence, community impact

By Adesina Wahab

CALABAR, NIGERIA — In a landmark celebration of academic excellence and community service, three newly graduated doctors from the University of Calabar were honoured at the 55th Sponsio Academica ceremony, held on Monday, July 21, 2025, at the University of Calabar International Conference Centre.

The Sponsio Academica, the university’s traditional rite of passage for inducting medical graduates into the profession. This year featured the inaugural Undergraduate Medical Awards instituted by First On-Call Initiative, a nonprofit healthcare and development organization.

These awards were established to recognize medical graduates who have demonstrated outstanding academic distinction, community engagement, and scholarly impact during their training.

According to Faithful Miebaka Daniel, Executive Director of First On-Call Initiative, the organization is committed to fostering a culture of excellence among young healthcare professionals. In his words, “We believe these awards will not only provide well-deserved recognition for your achievements but also inspire those coming after you to pursue excellence in ways that will meaningfully shape their careers and impact society.”

Following an extensive review by an independent panel, the names of the award recipients were formally communicated to the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and publicly announced at the end of the ceremony. Each recipient was presented with a certificate, a commemorative plaque, and a cash prize.

Dr. Precious Miracle Wagwula — Scholarly Excellence Award: Dr. Wagwula was honoured for her exceptional leadership and contributions to academic literature and research dissemination during her medical training. She previously served as President of the University of Calabar Research Hub, where she led multiple research teams and delivered oral presentations at the 64th Nigerian Medical Association Scientific Conference.

With more than seven peer-reviewed publications and multiple international presentations—including at the International AIDS Summit in Kigali, Rwanda—she emerged with the joint highest scholarly output on PubMed among her peers. Dr. Wagwula also led research initiatives under the NIMSA Technical Office on Gender-Based Violence and collaborated with organisations such as Evidentia Consulting, FOCI, Pink Africa, and the Network for Safeguarding Women’s Health and Rights.

Dr. Ishamali Innocent Isika — Best Graduating Student in Community Medicine: Dr. Isika was recognized for achieving the highest academic performance in Community Medicine. His award acknowledges not only his impressive examination results but also his commitment to public health and preventive medicine during his training. Known for his dedication and clinical precision, Dr. Isika consistently topped departmental assessments and demonstrated a keen interest in epidemiological research and rural health initiatives throughout his clinical rotations.

Dr. Rosette Chidera Oti-Ashong — Community Impact Award: Dr. Oti-Ashong Rosette was honoured for her outstanding commitment to community health and public service. A passionate advocate for accessible healthcare, she participated in numerous university-led outreach programs and spearheaded student-led medical missions to underserved areas in Cross River State. Her work focused on maternal health education, chronic disease awareness, and vaccination advocacy. Through these initiatives, she made a tangible impact on public health within and beyond the university community.

In response on behalf of the recipients Dr Rosette said “I appreciate the recognition from First On-Call Initiative. When I first set out in my volunteering journey, I simply wanted to do something about everything I complained about. This honor encourages me to keep going. I hope this is inspiring for my younger colleagues.”

The First On-Call Initiative says the award series will become an annual feature, expanding to include more categories and institutions nationwide.