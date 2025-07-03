Three-storey building collapses on Lagos Island, many injured

A three-storey building has collapsed on Lagos Island, injuring some occupants.

The building is located on Asesi Lane around the Adeniji Adele Road.

According to Lagos State Information Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso, “Four persons have been rescued from the rubble. They have been taken to hospital.”

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), among others, have since gotten to the incident scene.

Details later…