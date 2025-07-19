Those who need no speeches, by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi

No tears of pain or regret can bring them back
No curses can force them to return
No stories long or short can help
No speeches, however brilliant, can make a difference
The dead might still see, hear, speak
Yet they are not here
So, we do not see, hear or speak to them
We can only talk, wail, complain, or remember their lives
With tales both real and manufactured
We are taught to listen to sermons for the dead
Some are brief and to the point
Some go on and on till both preacher and congregation are tired
Even when both are tired, the sermons still go on and on
Some are delivered in measured tones
Some are spoken with fire and brimstone
It does not really matter
Sermons for the dead are not for the dead
Sermons for the dead are for the living
Those who are gone need no speeches
The speeches are for those who linger on till it is their turn
The living who worry about hating, cursing,
railing and desecrating the memory of the dead
The living who sing and dance of the worthy exploits of the dearly departed
Yet refuse to understand the meaning of the life they are allegedly mourning
The elderly King who reigned for many peaceful years
The austere Soldier who ruled with both gun and later a pen
The countless others who will depart today and tomorrow
Who, where, when or how is unknown
What is certain is the appearance of the debt collector
We are taught to fear death – yet some learn not to be afraid
We are taught to respect the dead – some think this should no longer be the case
We are taught to listen to sermons for the dead – the living do need to pay attention
We should indeed fear death
It will make us more careful and thoughtful
We should respect the dead
Our hate and rage will not bring them back for punishment
Whatever we feel should be ploughed into being, doing and living better
Do not speak ill of the dead – this does not translate into singing unworthy praises
Do not speak ill of the dead – you can never quote silence
It simply means we should not worry ourselves with the dead
We should be concerned about being, doing and living better
We might never win a battle with death
We can however make every single day one to fight for
May the souls of thedearly departed rest in peace
May all those left behind find the peace they seek
•Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a Gender Specialist, Leadership Coach, Policy Advocate and Writer. She is the Founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at [email protected]
