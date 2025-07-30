Thisday’s Chiemelie Ezeobi wins Gates Foundation journalism excellence award

By Esther Onyegbula

The features and security Editor at Thisday Newspapers, Chiemelie Ezeobi, has received the 2025 Gates Foundation Excellence in Journalism Award, in recognition of her reporting on health, development, and security issues affecting underserved communities in Nigeria.

The award, conferred by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, honours journalists whose work significantly contributes to public discourse on development in low- and middle-income countries. Ezeobi was selected for her investigative coverage that has shed light on critical issues such as maternal health in conflict zones, systemic gaps in disaster relief, and the persistent effects of insecurity on vulnerable populations.

In its announcement, the Gates Foundation cited Ezeobi’s “unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity and her ability to humanise complex policy issues,” noting that her work has bridged the gap between data and lived experience.

Ezeobi, reacting to the award, said it reaffirmed the importance of amplifying underreported voices. “This is for every journalist working in silence, in danger, or in places where the stories are too easily forgotten,” she said.

Her reporting has not only informed domestic audiences but has also contributed to broader international conversations around governance and accountability in West Africa. The recognition places her among a select group of global journalists whose reporting has shaped public policy and influenced development outcomes.

A journalist for over a decade, Ezeobi is known for stories that blend rigorous investigation with a focus on solutions, often drawing attention to communities on the margins of national attention.

The Gates Foundation award is one of the most prominent honours in international development journalism, reinforcing the growing relevance of Nigerian reporters in shaping narratives beyond national borders.