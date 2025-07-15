‘This is why I hate London’, Ivan Toney fumes after his car is broken into

England international Ivan Toney has voiced his frustration after returning to find his car had been broken into during a trip to London.

Toney, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, is spending his summer break in the UK.

However, his visit to the capital took a sour turn when he discovered his black car with its front and rear windows shattered.

The striker posted a photo of the damage on Instagram with the caption: “This is why I hate London.”

The incident occurred while Ivan Toney was back in the city, where he had been spotted attending Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park alongside fellow footballers Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho.

It remains unclear whether anything was stolen from the vehicle or where exactly in London the break-in took place. However, crime continues to be a concern across many boroughs, with over 950,000 crimes reported in the capital last year. Former Metropolitan Police officers have criticized the state of law enforcement, suggesting criminals act with impunity.

Toney’s frustration comes at a time when phone thefts and gang-related youth crimes are also rising in the city. Public transport has not been spared either, with over 31,000 offences recorded across London’s

network between January and August last year.

The 28-year-old forward moved to Al-Ahli from Brentford last year in a £40 million deal. He made an instant impact, scoring 30 goals in his debut season.

Despite the recent car trouble, it’s still uncertain whether Toney will be called up again for England’s upcoming fixtures. He was part of the squad for the June matches against Andorra and Senegal but saw limited action — remaining on the bench during the 1-0 win over Andorra and playing only briefly in the 3-1 loss to Senegal.

England are set to face Andorra again at Wembley in September, followed by matches against Serbia, Wales, and Latvia in the following months. Whether Toney features remains to be seen.

Vanguard News