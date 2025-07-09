There’s no one to blame – Musiala speaks after horror injury

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has spoken out for the first time since suffering a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle during the Club World Cup, an injury that is expected to sideline him for several months.

The 22-year-old, who underwent successful surgery, has received an outpouring of support from across the football world.

Taking to Instagram, Musiala expressed gratitude for the kind messages and encouragement he’s received since the incident.

“Hello everyone. I wanted to say thank you for all the lovely support I got from all of you. It really means a lot to me. It’s nice to see how the football world comes together in a time like this, and I really appreciate it,” he said.

The tackle that led to Musiala’s injury has stirred debate, with some criticism directed at Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his role in the collision. But Musiala was quick to dismiss any suggestions of blame.

“The surgery went really well. I’m in good care. And I wanted to say that there’s no one to blame for this. I think situations like this happen. And now I’m just going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again. I’m looking forward to seeing you guys again,” he added.

Musiala’s message has further endeared him to fans, with many praising his maturity and sportsmanship in the face of adversity.

