There’ll be sanctions for shunning crucial meeting – Reps C’ttee warns Polytechnics

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Hon Fuad Kayode Laguda, has berated Rectors of Polytechnics across the country for failing to honour a crucial meeting convened to discuss the future of technical education in Nigeria.

At a session held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Laguda and other members of the Committee expressed disappointment that less than 30 per cent of invited rectors were present, accusing the leadership of the institutions of treating the National Assembly with disdain and showing little interest in efforts to reform and strengthen the polytechnic sector.

“We called this meeting to ask if there is something that you are holding grudges against us, or if there is something we are supposed to be doing that we are not doing for you.

“Because if I could remember, it is this same Committee that is pushing for a National Polytechnic Commission. It is this same Committee that moved the motion towards the end of last year, requesting additional funds for the polytechnics without you requesting, lobbying or working towards it. It is this same Committee that I personally am working on a Bill for the criminalization of dichotomy between HND and BSc.

“All of these are to strengthen the polytechnics. But in return, the polytechnics are not taking ownership or even cooperating for us to do our jobs,” he said.

The visibly disappointed chairman said the failure of the majority of rectors to attend the meeting, and the disregard for clear instructions on how the meeting should be attended spoke volumes about their attitude towards legislative oversight. Reminded the Rectors that the Committee will not hesitate to invoke necessary sanctions if there is a recurrence or persistence.

“You don’t need to buttercoat us here and tell us you have the utmost respect and you don’t have any form of disregard for us. It is even obvious from things you are saying. We wrote you letters and gave directives for a purpose.

“The reason why we want to hold this meeting today cannot be achieved because less than 30 per cent of you are in attendance, and secondly, you did not adhere to the instructions given to you on the staff you should be here with for the meeting,” he said.

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Musa Gambo, acknowledged the committee’s concerns and promised that the rectors would do better going forward.

“I would like to appeal to you that we are very happy with what you have said. On behalf of my colleagues, we would like to make all the necessary amends and respond to the information that you require of us,” Gambo said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Zamfara State, Aminu Yusuf, attributed the poor response to communication challenges rather than disrespect.

He assured the committee of compliance with all pending requests.

“I assure the committee that within one week, I will respond to all that is required of me. And on behalf of myself and the other colleagues, I am sure it is not out of disrespect or not considering you, but actually there is the issue of communication, possibly. Given that, Sir, I want to plead, at least for myself, I would respond to every request that has been presented,” he said.

Also speaking, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Sani Usman, maintained that his institution took correspondence from the National Assembly seriously and had always ensured that the relevant submissions were made.

“We take all letters of the House seriously, and I am assuring you that we always direct the Personnel Unit to make sure all our presentations are submitted,” Usman said.