The Patriots to present draft bill for new constitution to presidency, NASS

…700 Delegates to Converge in Abuja for Three-Day National Dialogue

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – A significant constitutional reform effort is underway as eminent Nigerians under the aegis of The Patriots, in partnership with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), prepare to present a Draft Legislative Bill for a New Constitution of Nigeria to the Presidency and the National Assembly.

The development will climax during a high-level National Constitutional Summit, scheduled to hold from Tuesday, July 15 to Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilltop Hotel in Abuja. Themed “Actualising a Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria,” the summit is designed as an emergency national intervention aimed at laying the groundwork for a new people-centered constitution.

Not fewer than 700 delegates—including former presidents, governors, lawmakers, traditional and religious leaders, trade unionists, professionals, and civil society actors—are expected to participate in the summit.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Head of the Summit Joint Secretariat, Olawale Okunniyi, described the summit as a historic convergence of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen, democratic reformers, and institutional leaders committed to a more inclusive and representative constitutional framework.

According to the statement, the summit’s primary goal is to consolidate nationwide consultations and intellectual efforts into a Draft Legislative Bill, which will be officially endorsed and submitted to both the Presidency and the National Assembly at the close of proceedings.

Convened under the leadership of Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and Chair of The Patriots, the summit will address 10 critical constitutional themes designed to tackle the country’s foundational issues—ranging from federal structure and resource control to electoral justice and local governance autonomy.

Among the eminent Nigerians scheduled to speak at the event are Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (rtd.), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Mallam Tanko Yakasai, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief Mamman Osuman (SAN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Femi Falana (SAN), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Comrade Joe Ajaero, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, and many others.

The Summit Resolutions Committee is chaired by Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), while Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal are serving as co-chairs of the Organising Committee.

Critiquing the current 1999 Constitution—adopted at the end of military rule—the organizers argue that it entrenches an overly centralized system of governance, stifles federalism, and fails to reflect Nigeria’s ethnic and regional diversity. They attribute systemic issues like insecurity, youth unemployment, poor public services, weak institutions, and resource control disputes to constitutional deficiencies.

“The summit is not just another political jamboree,” Okunniyi stated. “It is a deliberate, inclusive, and national call to action aimed at creating a new constitution that empowers the people, strengthens institutions, and lays the foundation for equitable and accountable governance.”

He added that the summit will be a cross-sectoral, cross-generational, and cross-regional dialogue, incorporating voices from all parts of the country and walks of life.

The summit’s conveners have issued an open invitation to all political actors, institutions, civil society groups, and members of the public to participate and support this historic initiative aimed at repositioning Nigeria for a more just, participatory, and prosperous future.