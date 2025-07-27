“The Fixer” paints the reality of our times – Damilola Oni

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress and filmmaker, Damilola Oni has shed light on the inspiration behind her movie, The Fixer. In an interview with Potpourri, she said: “Over time, I have succeeded in bringing unique stories and a unique style of storytelling into my productions. My stories are usually thought-provoking and intellectual—they put you at the edge of your seat, filled with suspense and, most times, thrilling,” Oni explained.

Addressing the themes of the film, Oni described “The Fixer” as a mirror to modern society, where morality and justice are often contested.

“‘The Fixer’ is nothing short of that too. It challenges the world we are in today where people believe they can eat their cake and have it. Sadly, that is the reality of the world today. The justice system is messed up. It paints the reality of what is happening out there,” she said.

She continued, “’Fixer’ is different from all Nollywood dramas, just like my other films are different.”

According to Oni, much of what unfolds in “The Fixer” is inspired by real-life events, particularly within the clandestine world of those who manage others’ crises.

“For ‘The Fixer’, most of the things that happened have a high touch of reality. It makes you understand that people who clean up other people’s messes can be dangerous. They are not to be trusted one hundred percent. The moment you mess up, they will clean you up like a mess too,” she warned.

The film also delves into the emotional complexities faced by those who manage crises, exploring how emotions drive decisions and sometimes threaten personal safety.

“This story is mainly centered on someone who manages crises. We played around with how women—or people in general—can be emotional when it comes to matters of the heart, and how it may become dangerous for them. Our emotions drive us as humans and influence the decisions that we make,” Oni reflected.